CII Business Confidence Index rebounds sharply to a two-year high in Oct-Dec

PTI
Jan 15, 2023 / 03:42 PM IST

The sharp improvement in the value of the index was buttressed by subsiding of concerns around the impending recession and its impact on the Indian economy

The latest CII Business Confidence Index for the October-December quarter rebounded to its highest reading in almost two years of 67.6 from 62.2 in the previous quarter, reflecting optimism around India being in a 'sweet spot' despite the rising global uncertainties, the industry body said on Sunday.

The sharp improvement in the value of the index was buttressed by subsiding of concerns around the impending recession and its impact on the Indian economy, CII stated.

The Index is based on the findings of a survey of over 120 firms of varying sizes and across all industry sectors and regions of the country.

However, a majority (70 per cent) of the survey respondents feel that the Indian economy will expand in a range of 6.5 per cent to 7.5 per cent in the current financial year ending March from 8.7 per cent in the last fiscal.

"Growth is expected to moderate further in the next year on global headwinds. Hence, to support growth, it is critical that RBI refrains from raising the interest rates any further," Confederation of Indian Industry stated.

The latest first advance estimates of GDP for the current fiscal put the GDP print at 7 per cent.