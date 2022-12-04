 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

CIEL Group makes 'strategic investment' in Next Leap Career Solutions

PTI
Dec 04, 2022 / 05:53 PM IST

The acquisition is part of the strategic vision of the company to expand its offering in the human resource services space.

(representative image)

City-based CIEL Group has made a strategic investment in Next Leap Career Solutions Pvt Ltd by signing a definitive agreement to acquire 100 percent equity stake in tranches, the company said on Sunday.

The acquisition is part of the strategic vision of the company to expand its offering in the human resource services space.

"With this acquisition, CIEL Group strengthens its position further as a workforce solutions company leveraging technology," said a company statement.

Pi Capital and Legalogic are advisors of Next Leap Career Solutions, while NovoJuris represents CIEL Group in this deal.

However, the company did not disclose the value of the deal.

CIEL (HR services) managing director Aditya Narayan Mishra said, "This acquisition, in line with our IPO plans, is part of our strategic vision to expand our technology-led offerings in the HR services domain."