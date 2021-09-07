MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Don’t miss the fireside chat & roundtable discussion on ‘Designing AI-led solutions for a smarter world’ on Sept 8, 4pm. Know More!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

CIAL, Air India Express ink MoU on special promotional schemes for passengers

The MoU was signed by CIAL Managing Director S Suhas IAS and Chief Executive Officer of Air India Express Aloke Singh at an event held in Kochi.

PTI
September 07, 2021 / 11:51 AM IST
The rapid PCR test counters would close two hours prior to the departure, said the Air India Express. (Representative image)

The rapid PCR test counters would close two hours prior to the departure, said the Air India Express. (Representative image)

The Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) here and Air India Express Ltd on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for exploring and implementing a slew of promotional campaigns, programmes and schemes for passengers.

The MoU was signed by CIAL Managing Director S Suhas IAS and Chief Executive Officer of Air India Express Aloke Singh at an event held in Kochi.

As part of the agreement, both the companies are launching an all-new promotional scheme for the passengers. The passengers traveling on Air India Express can avail 15 per cent to 20 per cent off while shopping from the Cochin Duty Free shop at the international departure terminal.

"In addition to this, passengers traveling on any airline will stand a chance to win free round trip tickets through a lucky draw if they are purchasing from Cochin Duty Free," CIAL said in a release.

Addressing the gathering, Suhas said the signing of the MoU sets a significant milestone for closer collaboration and long-term association between CIAL and Air India Express Limited.

Close

Related stories

"Partnerships between institutions are built on shared values. CIAL and Air India Express indeed share common values," he said, adding that Air India Express identifies CIAL as one of its primary hubs.

"Air India Express is the single largest international airline operator from CIAL in terms of number of flights," Suhas said.

Meanwhile Singh said with the MoU, Air India Express is looking forward to engaging with its customers more.

"We hold our relationship with CIAL very dear. CIAL is a unique airport, unique in its mode of operations, green initiatives and architecture. We are really proud of the relationship we have with the airport," Singh said.

Being the largest international airline operating in Kerala, Air India Express is looking forward to leveraging the tremendous tourism potential offered by the state once the situation comes back to normal.
PTI
Tags: #Air India Express #Business #CIAL #Companies #MoU
first published: Sep 7, 2021 11:51 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.