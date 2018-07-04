Church cages Baby Jesus to protest Trump immigration policies

As a protest against Trump administration’s law that restricts immigrants from entering the country, and imprisons them for crossing the border illicitly, a church in Indianapolis has put Baby Jesus, Joseph and Mary behind a chain-link fence on its front lawn.

In a news release, Christ Church Cathedral said that the imprisoned Holy Family was “designed to bring awareness to the humanitarian atrocities from our nation’s zero-tolerance immigration policies on the border and here in Indianapolis”. They target this protest with ‘Every Family Is Holy’ campaign, slamming Donald Trump’s inhuman zero-tolerance immigration policy.

The Church’s dean Steve Carlson said, “We will not stand by while children are being taken from their parents, and families are being taken from our communities and congregations.”

Relating with the immigrants today, Carlson told, “The Holy Family was in the middle of some pretty heated things,” referring to their treacherous journey of asylum out of Egypt.

Adding to this he said, as per a report by NY Daily News, “They were a homeless family with nowhere to stay. The fact that it’s controversial isn’t because I want to be controversial. What’s controversial is that we’re turning away from our values that should be guiding us.”

According to the Justice Department, President Trump signed a revised policy after the national rage, to hold the immigrant families together rather than separating children from their parents.

Carlson told RTV6 that they will keep its protest up until the US Government keeps detaining families indefinitely.