Chivas-maker Pernod challenges New Delhi city licence rejection in court

Reuters
Apr 26, 2023 / 10:43 AM IST

Pernod Ricard has asked an Indian court to push New Delhi city authorities to grant it a liquor sale licence, after local officials rejected the French company's request, citing certain investigations, a legal filing shows.

In a 332-page court filing at the Delhi High Court on April 23, seen by Reuters, the maker of Chivas Regal and Absolut Vodka argues Delhi authorities made the decision based on criminal allegations against the company, but disregarded that no wrongdoing had been proved yet.

"Merely because there may be certain allegations ... cannot be equated with a criminal or be considered as having a criminal background," Pernod Ricard's April 23 filing stated. "There is no criminal conviction."

Pernod's case will be heard on Wednesday.