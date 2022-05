Representative image

Karnataka has a signed a $3-billion agreement with chip consortium ISMC to set up a semiconductor manufacturing plant in the state, officials said on Sunday.

ISMC is a joint venture between Abu Dhabi-based Next Orbit Ventures and Israel's Tower Semiconductor. Tower is currently being acquired by US chip giant Intel Corp.





