Chingari partners with Dekko to launch infotainment

Chingari aplans to present more accessible, sharable, and credible news video content with this partnership with Dekko

Moneycontrol News
January 07, 2021 / 10:27 AM IST

To introduce infotainment to its users, Indian application Chingari has entered a collaboration with short video-news app Dekko. The short video-sharing platform plans to present more accessible, sharable, and credible news video content with this partnership.

Chingari claims to simplify news and information for the Indian audience by providing a summary of important and interesting news across genres such as politics, business, entertainment, national, international updates, and more.

Dekko, an early-stage start-up, delivers trending news summarised in just 30 seconds for the non-English-speaking audience.

This tie-up is designed to specifically serve the Hindi speaking consumers across the globe. This new partnership will help Chingari boost the content accessibility in various genres including politics, business, entertainment, international, technology, and lifestyle for the news consumers of Dekko. The partnership with Dekko will give Chingari access to global breaking and trending news, according to a statement released by Chingari.

Sumit Ghosh, Co -Founder and CEO of Chingari, said in an statement, "We are delighted that Chingari users will now have an access to the latest news and happening across the world from Dekko. Our aim is to provide a seamless experience to our millions of users to keep themselves updated with the events occurring around the world along with creating and watching interesting content".

Ghosh said, ""We are very excited to partner with Chingari which is continuously striving to build India's strongest and most entertaining short video platform. With this partnership, we aim to fill the gap for high quality, credible short video news in the industry and reach millions of users".

