172@29@17@241!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|chingari-gets-additional-funding-from-top-silicon-valley-entrepreneurs-5726701.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Indian manufacturing diaspora on the global center stage and interact with industry stalwarts on 2nd and 3rd September. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 19, 2020 11:23 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Chingari gets additional funding from top Silicon Valley entrepreneurs

The startup hopes to use the expertise of Brian Nogard and Fabrice Grinda to build a global product.

Pratik Bhakta

Indian short-video platform Chingari has raised additional funding as part of its continuing seed round from Brian Nogard, the chief product officer at Tinder, and French entrepreneur Fabrice Grinda, the founder of OLX, the startup said on August 19, without disclosing the amount.

Nogard has also invested in startups like SpaceX, Lyft, NotionHQ and others. Grinda, referred to as a super angel, has more than 200 investments in large firms like Alibabab Group, Airbnb and Beepi.

Close

ALSO READ: Chingari has India hooked but what does it take to run a social media platform with millions of users?

related news

“We’ve been impressed with the way Chingari has grown organically and in a very capital efficient manner so far. Chingari has been able to make its way into the hearts of the Indian people and the team is shipping upgrades at the speed like none we have seen so far,” Grinda said.

With more than 25 million downloads already, Chingari, India’s answer to banned Chinese app TikTok, will use the funds on product development, hiring talented engineering team and techies to enhance the camera features.

These funds are in addition to the $1.3 million seed round the startup raised from AngelList India, iSeed, Village Global, LogX Ventures and others.
First Published on Aug 19, 2020 10:54 am

tags #Chingari #funding #India #Startup #TikTok

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.