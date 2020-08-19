Chingari gets additional funding from top Silicon Valley entrepreneurs

Indian short-video platform Chingari has raised additional funding as part of its continuing seed round from Brian Nogard, the chief product officer at Tinder, and French entrepreneur Fabrice Grinda, the founder of OLX, the startup said on August 19, without disclosing the amount.

Nogard has also invested in startups like SpaceX, Lyft, NotionHQ and others. Grinda, referred to as a super angel, has more than 200 investments in large firms like Alibabab Group, Airbnb and Beepi.

“We’ve been impressed with the way Chingari has grown organically and in a very capital efficient manner so far. Chingari has been able to make its way into the hearts of the Indian people and the team is shipping upgrades at the speed like none we have seen so far,” Grinda said.

With more than 25 million downloads already, Chingari, India’s answer to banned Chinese app TikTok, will use the funds on product development, hiring talented engineering team and techies to enhance the camera features.