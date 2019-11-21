App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 21, 2019 03:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

Chinese strategy: Dr Reddy's outsources part manufacturing to local parties

The company which won the tender to market Olanzapine drug in China, is expected to launch it beginning next year, the official said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Betting big on the Chinese market, Dr Reddy's Laboratories which has plans to launch over 70 products in the East Asian country has started outsourcing manufacture of some of the drugs to local partners, a company official has said.

The company which won the tender to market Olanzapine drug in China, is expected to launch it beginning next year, the official said.

"As mentioned earlier, we are working towards filing and an eventual launch of over 70 products, across the chosen therapy areas, over the next few years... We have 8-10 products currently available in the market. All our products are marketed either through our Joint Venture, Kushnan Rotam Reddy Pharmaceuticals (KRRP) or through our partners in China," Dr Reddy's spokesperson told PTI in an email reply.

Close

The products are manufactured either in the plant owned by KRRP in China, or partners in China, or in India by Dr. Reddy's, the official further said.

related news

Erez Israeli, CEO of Dr Reddy's earlier in the recently held earnings call said they are in the process of moving the manufacturing of some of the drugs to a local partner as the company entitled for certain exemptions in terms of tests and studies.

"...On top of it, we are moving few products to a contractor to make in China. There are certain advantages for example, exemptions from certain tests when you do a bio study and make products in China, and we will explore that. And some products we will sell out of our Indian facilities," Israeli said.

Dr. Reddy's successfully emerged as one of the winners for the supply of olanzapine in the centralised drug procurement programme, becoming the first Indian generic company to have prevailed in the new tendering process in China.

"The Olanzapine supplies through the tender will start from the beginning of CY 2020, and the initial tender period is for 2 years," the spokesperson further said.

Olanzapine is used to treat the symptoms of psychotic conditions such as schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

Dr Reddy's generated USD 130 million revenues through product sales including the company's JV in China during the last fiscal.

DRL has a subsidiary Dr Reddy's (WUXI) Pharmaceutical Co. Limited and joint venture Kunshan Rotam Reddy Pharmaceuticals Company Limited is engaged in manufacturing and marketing of formulations in China.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 21, 2019 03:05 pm

tags #Business #Chinese strategy #Companies #Dr Reddys Laboratories

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.