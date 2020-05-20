App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 20, 2020 05:06 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi reports 13.6% rise in first-quarter revenue

Sales in the first quarter of 2020 rose to 49.7 billion yuan ($7.00 billion) from 43.76 billion yuan in the same period prior year, beating analyst expectations of 47.86 billion yuan.

Reuters

Xiaomi Corp reported a 13.6 percent rise in first-quarter revenue on Wednesday, beating estimates even as demand for its smartphones plunged amid the coronavirus pandemic that has also rattled supply chains in China.

Sales in the first quarter of 2020 rose to 49.7 billion yuan ($7.00 billion) from 43.76 billion yuan in the same period prior year, beating analyst expectations of 47.86 billion yuan.

Profit for the first quarter fell 32.3 percent to 2.16 billion yuan.

Close

Adjusted net profit of 2.3 billion yuan beat the market estimate of 2.12 billion yuan.

related news

 

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents 'The Future of Indian Industry', powered by Salesforce. Watch Now!

First Published on May 20, 2020 04:48 pm

tags #Business #World News #Xiaomi Corp

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

In pics | Guidelines to prevent your workplace from coronavirus oubreak

In pics | Guidelines to prevent your workplace from coronavirus oubreak

Coronavirus impact: Siyarams to launch anti-viral fabric in market soon

Coronavirus impact: Siyarams to launch anti-viral fabric in market soon

Coronavirus pandemic | Class 10 and 12 board exams to be exempted from lockdown rules: Amit Shah

Coronavirus pandemic | Class 10 and 12 board exams to be exempted from lockdown rules: Amit Shah

most popular

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

Double whammy: Social distancing amid coronavirus lockdown makes Cyclone Amphan evacuation more complex

Double whammy: Social distancing amid coronavirus lockdown makes Cyclone Amphan evacuation more complex

RIL's jumbo Rs 53,125 crore rights issue opens today: What should investors do?

RIL's jumbo Rs 53,125 crore rights issue opens today: What should investors do?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.