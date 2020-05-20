Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi reports 13.6% rise in first-quarter revenue

Xiaomi Corp reported a 13.6 percent rise in first-quarter revenue on Wednesday, beating estimates even as demand for its smartphones plunged amid the coronavirus pandemic that has also rattled supply chains in China.

Sales in the first quarter of 2020 rose to 49.7 billion yuan ($7.00 billion) from 43.76 billion yuan in the same period prior year, beating analyst expectations of 47.86 billion yuan.

Profit for the first quarter fell 32.3 percent to 2.16 billion yuan.

Adjusted net profit of 2.3 billion yuan beat the market estimate of 2.12 billion yuan.





