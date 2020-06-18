Chinese participation in infrastructure projects may see increased scrutiny: Report

After foreign investors and investment funds, Chinese involvement in key infrastructure projects could be subjected to increased scrutiny. Tensions have been running high since the India-China border skirmish intensified on June 15, resulting in the death of 15 Indian Army personnel.

Offers of project implementation and for supply of heavy machinery from Chinese companies are likely to face stricter assessment, keeping in mind security concerns, says a report by The Economic Times.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

The scrutiny on projects that can be monetised – such as tolls for road, is likely to be greater. Going forward, everything has to be examined “critically”, a government official said as per the paper.

The Delhi-Meerut Rapid Rail Transport System (RRTS), for which Shanghai Tunnel Engineering put in the lowest bid, is likely to be the first project under such scrutiny. Notably, Shanghai Tunnel has not yet received the Letter of Award confirming the bid.

The project is being implemented by the NCR Transport Corporation (NCRTC) under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. The company did not respond to queries as “evaluation process is still on”.

“The tender is under process and yet to be finalised. Multilateral procurement guidelines, which need to be followed for projects funded by agencies such as the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and World Bank, don’t allow discrimination among firms or countries,” the Ministry said.

The Delhi-Meerut RRTS is an ADB-funded project.

The matter has however already gained attention as, the Swadeshi Jagran Manch – a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) affiliate, called for a boycott of the bid.

Officials added that it would also be in-line with the Centre’s commitment to building a ‘Self-reliant India’ or Atmanirbhar Bharat, as announced in the financial stimulus package by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in April.

The Centre has already closed manufacturing tenders below Rs 200 crore to foreign entities in a bid to push domestic players and may apply a similar principle for infrastructure projects, sources added.

“Some instructions to this effect are in the works. There are such concerns, but we will need written orders to implement such a directive,” one official said.

There are worries about “ambiguity” in the absence of a written directives as implementing a ban on projects other than government ones would be difficult without a policy in place, a second official added.