Last Updated : Sep 04, 2018 05:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

Chinese minister hails ease of doing business in Jharkhand

The Chinese minister said that there is a lot of potential for investment in Jharkhand. The Jharkhand delegation under Das is on a five-day tour of China starting September 1 to obtain information about latest technology.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

During a meeting with the visiting Jharkhand delegation headed by Chief Minister Raghubar Das, China's International department minister Sondh Thao Tuesday commended ease of doing business in the state which has a lot of potential for investment.

Thao said that though Jharkhand is a new state its growth rate is 8.2 percent which is highly appreciable. "The investment environment in Jharkhand, its growth rate, ease of doing business and the business environment are commendable," Thao, the Minister of International Department of Communist Party of China was quoated as saying by an official release issued here.

The Jharkhand delegation under Das is on a five-day tour of China starting September 1 to obtain information about latest technology.

Thao said that the population of both the countries is 256 billion, which is almost one-third of the world's population and presently holds 21 percent of the world's GDP, and the GDP rate can be strong if the two countries work together, the official release said.

The two countries can also have a very large partnership in World Trade, he said. Giving details about the Global Agriculture and Food Summit, 2018, which is going to be organized in Jharkhand on 29-30 November, the CM informed Thao that many companies related to Agriculture and Food Processing of the world will participate in the summit.

The Chief Minister also invited Thao to participate in the summit. The release said that bilateral relations have improved after the last visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to China.
First Published on Sep 4, 2018 05:25 pm

tags #Business #China #Companies #India #Raghubar Das #Sondh Thao

