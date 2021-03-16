English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Don't miss an exciting session on 'The Future of Supply Chain Automation' today @ 2:30pm. Register now:
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Unruffled by growing anti-China sentiment, Chinese manufacturer Sany plans India listing in 2-3 years: Report

Sany India MD Deepak Garg said growth confidence in global markets has been reinforced in strategy meetings and India is “one of the preferred countries.”

Moneycontrol News
March 16, 2021 / 11:20 AM IST
The company has so far invested close to Rs 1,000 crore in the Indian market and is looking at investing another Rs 1,000 crore over the next five years (Representative Image)

The company has so far invested close to Rs 1,000 crore in the Indian market and is looking at investing another Rs 1,000 crore over the next five years (Representative Image)

Chinese manufacturer Sany plans to list on Indian stock exchanges in the next two to three years.

This comes as the construction equipment major is focused on “localisation and building export capabilities” in the region, according to a report by The Economic Times.

Sany India MD Deepak Garg told the paper that growing confidence in global markets has been reinforced in strategy meetings and India is “one of the preferred countries.”

“(We) must go for more localisation and list the company in India,” he added.

The company has so far invested close to Rs 1,000 crore in the Indian market and is looking to invest another Rs 1,000 crore over the next five years to increase manufacturing capacity and improve localisation levels from the current average of 35 percent, Garg said.

Close

Related stories

The investment will be funded by internal accruals and capital infusion from the parent company, he added.

The company is looking to boost revenues by triple. It has been profitable since 2016, has seen market share growth over the past five to six years and had Rs 1,500 crore revenue in FY20, Garg said.

Garg also addressed the issue of India monitoring foreign direct investment (FDI) coming in from neighbouring countries and the general anti-China sentiment in India following the border conflict.

“We have not had much of a problem on that front because we are almost... a local company. We are localised in all respects; 99.9 percent of our team is Indian,” he said.

Future plans could also include exporting from India to neighbouring countries like Bangladesh, Maldives, Nepal and Sri Lanka and internationally to Europe and the United States.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Business #company #India #infrastructure #listing #Sany
first published: Mar 16, 2021 10:58 am

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | India Inc could boost the vaccination drive; SUVs fuel car sales; what's the secrecy behind Air India privatisation

Corporate Buzz | India Inc could boost the vaccination drive; SUVs fuel car sales; what's the secrecy behind Air India privatisation

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.