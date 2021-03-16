Unruffled by growing anti-China sentiment, Chinese manufacturer Sany plans India listing in 2-3 years: Report

The company has so far invested close to Rs 1,000 crore in the Indian market and is looking at investing another Rs 1,000 crore over the next five years (Representative Image)

Chinese manufacturer Sany plans to list on Indian stock exchanges in the next two to three years.

This comes as the construction equipment major is focused on “localisation and building export capabilities” in the region, according to a report by The Economic Times.

Sany India MD Deepak Garg told the paper that growing confidence in global markets has been reinforced in strategy meetings and India is “one of the preferred countries.”

“(We) must go for more localisation and list the company in India,” he added.

The company has so far invested close to Rs 1,000 crore in the Indian market and is looking to invest another Rs 1,000 crore over the next five years to increase manufacturing capacity and improve localisation levels from the current average of 35 percent, Garg said.

The investment will be funded by internal accruals and capital infusion from the parent company, he added.

The company is looking to boost revenues by triple. It has been profitable since 2016, has seen market share growth over the past five to six years and had Rs 1,500 crore revenue in FY20, Garg said.

Garg also addressed the issue of India monitoring foreign direct investment (FDI) coming in from neighbouring countries and the general anti-China sentiment in India following the border conflict.

“We have not had much of a problem on that front because we are almost... a local company. We are localised in all respects; 99.9 percent of our team is Indian,” he said.

Future plans could also include exporting from India to neighbouring countries like Bangladesh, Maldives, Nepal and Sri Lanka and internationally to Europe and the United States.