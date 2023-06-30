Chinese firm ZTE to supply Rs 200-crore gear to Vodafone Idea

For representational purpose.

Chinese telecom giant ZTE has reportedly received the government’s nod to supply optical transmission equipment worth more than Rs 200 crore to Vodafone Idea (Vi) for a network upgradation project.

Chinese equipment makers such as Huawei and ZTE have provided additional documents to the National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS) for getting the "trusted source" tag, a pre-condition for being fit to provide telecom network gear under new contracts, The Economic Times has reported.

Moneycontrol couldn’t independently verify the report.

NSCS gave the green light for Vi’s deal with ZTE after the Indian telecom operator, which has been strapped for cash, provided documents and said it wass an expansion and upgrade of the existing network and not a fresh contract, the financial daily said, citing a government official. The upgraden is for Gujarat, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh-Chhattisgarh (MP-CG) circles.

The network in these circles has Huawei equipment but the expansion work will be done only by ZTE.

“Since it’s an upgradation of the existing network, Vi was eligible for exemption. They have informed us about the deal and clarified some questions,” the official told the daily.

Vi-ZTE deal was possibly the largest for the Chinese telecom equipment maker since the most violent border clash between India and China in 2020, it said.

With a 33.4 percent stake, the government is the biggest shareholder in the beleaguered telecom firm after it completed the debt-to-equity conversion in the company of its Rs 16, 133 crore interest due early in the year.

In April, reports surfaced that Vi awarded a network gear order of nearly Rs 200 crore to ZTE.

The Centre unveiled the Trusted Telecom Portal in June 2021 to protect networks in the country and the security approval was part of the directive that said that operators could only procure equipment from trusted sources and that, too, gear tagged as "trusted product".

The directive does not affect annual maintenance contracts or updates to the existing network. Chinese companies have been doing maintenance work for Bharti Airtel and Vi, mainly for the 4G network.

European telecom majors Nokia and Ericsson have turned down crisis-hit Vi’s request to supply 5G equipment on credit.

“Nokia and Ericsson have told Vi that they can supply equipment to the company only after getting an upfront payment … Vi already owes Rs 3,500-4,000 crore to the vendors, and while partial payments are being made, the company is not yet near to clearing the total dues,” the publication quoted unnamed sources as saying.