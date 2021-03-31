English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
LIVE:Watch how Telangana is progressing on SDGs focussed on water at Sustainability 100+. Register now:
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Chinese e-tailer Club Factory may invoke 'force majeure' after ban in India: Report

Club Factory is of the view that the Indian government's ban on a number of Chinese apps in June 2020 was beyond the company's control.

Moneycontrol News
March 31, 2021 / 12:31 PM IST
Many Indian companies and vendors are unable to find a representative of Club Factory (Image: Justdial)

Many Indian companies and vendors are unable to find a representative of Club Factory (Image: Justdial)

Club Factory is planning to invoke force majeure, after Indian companies and vendors have approached to recover their dues following the ban on Chinese e-tailer.

Club Factory is of the view that the Indian government's ban on a number of Chinese apps in June 2020 was a situation beyond the company's control, according to a report by The Economic Times.

Cyfuture and Aegis, which used to provide customer-care support to Club Factory, have filed separate cases against the company in the Delhi High Court. The two BPO companies are seeking to recover a combined Rs 5 crore from Club Factory.

Club Factory has hired law firm Khaitan & Co, the report added.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Close

Related stories

Club Factory had not yet responded when contacted by The Economic Times. Pankaj Bhagat, the lawyer for Cyfuture and Aegis, and Khaitan & Co declined to comment.

Many Indian companies and vendors are unable to find a representative of Club Factory, or office contact to recover their dues.

"For some months, Club Factory just kept saying they are processing our payments," said Sumit Patel of Madeii Ecommerce told the paper. The company sold watches and masks on the Club Factory website.

"Now even the vendors' log-in on the site is not working and we have no way to contact them," Patel said.

When Cyfuture sent a legal notice invoking an arbitration clause to Club Factory in September 2020, it received a response that said the latter had "left" India, the report said.

"Most of the officials of the respondent company have left the country and are proactively looking to evade any liability from its service providers," lawyers for Cyfuture said in court documents cited by The Economic Times.

The Indian government had on June 29, 2020 banned 59 Chinese apps after a clash between soldiers of the two neighbouring countries at Ladakh's Galwan Valley.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Business #Companies #India
first published: Mar 31, 2021 12:31 pm

Must Listen

The Market Podcast: This 23 year old CA dropout works magic with 15-minute system

The Market Podcast: This 23 year old CA dropout works magic with 15-minute system

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.