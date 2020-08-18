Chinese city suspends frozen meat, seafood imports from coronavirus-hit areas

The Cold Chain Association of China's Guangzhou city has ordered all member companies to halt the import of frozen meat and seafood from COVID-19 hit areas, after nearby Shenzhen city found the novel coronavirus on a surface sample of chicken wings imported from Brazil.

The order was made public by the city’s Internet Information Office via its Weibo account, but did not specify places or countries for the ban, reported Bloomberg. It further states that all workers who come in contact with such products will have to undergo weekly coronavirus testing.

Multiple cases have cropped up in similar instances reported across cities in China where the virus was found on imported seafood packets.

Follow our LIVE Updates on the coronavirus pandemic here

A complete ban on meat imports has, however, not been considered as such incidents have been isolated and a severe move would affect supply and prices to detriment of consumers, Chen Wei, executive vice-president of the China Meat Association told the Beijing News.

An interview with infectious disease expert Zhong Nanshan, also posted to the Guanggzhou Internet Information Office’s Weibo account, sought to reassure citizens, saying as long as the food is cooked thoroughly, transmission through food is not a major problem.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) too has backed this, stating there were no examples to prove the virus could be transmitted through food.