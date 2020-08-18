172@29@17@136!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|chinese-city-suspends-frozen-meat-seafood-imports-from-coronavirus-hit-areas-5720461.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 18, 2020 02:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Chinese city suspends frozen meat, seafood imports from coronavirus-hit areas

The move comes after nearby Shenzhen city found the novel coronavirus on a surface sample of chicken wings imported from Brazil

Moneycontrol News
Representative Image (John Cairns, University of Oxford via AP)
Representative Image (John Cairns, University of Oxford via AP)

The Cold Chain Association of China's Guangzhou city has ordered all member companies to halt the import of frozen meat and seafood from COVID-19 hit areas, after nearby Shenzhen city found the novel coronavirus on a surface sample of chicken wings imported from Brazil.

The order was made public by the city’s Internet Information Office via its Weibo account, but did not specify places or countries for the ban, reported Bloomberg. It further states that all workers who come in contact with such products will have to undergo weekly coronavirus testing.

Multiple cases have cropped up in similar instances reported across cities in China where the virus was found on imported seafood packets.

A complete ban on meat imports has, however, not been considered as such incidents have been isolated and a severe move would affect supply and prices to detriment of consumers, Chen Wei, executive vice-president of the China Meat Association told the Beijing News.

An interview with infectious disease expert Zhong Nanshan, also posted to the Guanggzhou Internet Information Office’s Weibo account, sought to reassure citizens, saying as long as the food is cooked thoroughly, transmission through food is not a major problem.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) too has backed this, stating there were no examples to prove the virus could be transmitted through food.

Follow our full COVID-19 coverage here
First Published on Aug 18, 2020 02:49 pm

