Chinese brands sell smartphones worth over Rs 50,000 cr in India during FY18

Top Chinese smartphone makers Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo and Honor sold handsets worth over Rs 50,000 crore in India during FY18, according to a report by the The Economic Times.

This was more nearly twice the revenue they earned by selling smartphones in FY17. Analysts said that with these companies' dominance growing in India, this trend is here to stay.

These four brands, along with other Chinese brands like Lenovo-Motorola, OnePlus and Infinix, account for more than half the smartphone sales in India.

South Korean, Japanese and Indian phone companies have established themselves as global brands, but these Chinese companies are offering high-specificiation models at lower prices.

This makes them more attractive to the average Indian consumer, two analysts told the paper.

Counterpoint Research's Tarun Pathak was quoted as saying that these brands have easy access to the Shenzhen hardware and R&D hub, and the supply chain ecosystem.

"This has helped them to be innovators and to be always on top of trends," he told the paper.

The success of these Chinese brands in India is beneficial for the country too, because it spells more investment in local manufacturing and more jobs.

Xiaomi recently announced that it would be investing Rs 15,000 crore in a smartphone component manufacturing unit in April. Oppo is in the process of setting up two facilities in Uttar Pradesh.

These companies are conquering all the key price segments in the smartphone space -- Xiaomi in the Rs 6,000-13,000 band, Oppo and Vivo in Rs 10,000-22,000 band, a chief of a major smartphone retail chain was quoted as saying.

"These price segments account for more than 80 percent of the overall market where no Indian brands have managed to cut the ice and Samsung is the sole non-Chinese brand to fight it out," he said.

Xiaomi India’s revenue from operations was Rs 22,947 crore in FY18, up from Rs 8,334 crore in FY17.

Similarly, Oppo's revenue rose to Rs 11,994 crore in FY18 from Rs 8,050 crore in FY17, and Vivo India’s revenue came in at Rs 11,179 crore, up from Rs 6,292 crore in the previous fiscal year.

In FY18, the Indian smartphone market was valued at around Rs 1.5 lakh crore.