English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Chinese beauty app Meitu shares surge after cryptocurrency investment

The beauty-focussed technology firm said in a Sunday evening exchange filing that it bought $22.1 million worth of Ether, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, and $17.9 million worth of Bitcoin on March 5.

Reuters
March 08, 2021 / 04:04 PM IST
Representative Image.

Representative Image.

Shares of Hong Kong-listed Chinese photo editing app Meitu Inc rose as much as 14.4% on Monday morning after the company said it had bought $40 million of cryptocurrencies.

The beauty-focussed technology firm said in a Sunday evening exchange filing that it bought $22.1 million worth of Ether, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, and $17.9 million worth of Bitcoin on March 5.

Bitcoin miner Cipher going public through $2 billion SPAC merger

Meitu is the latest company to say it will hold cryptocurrencies as part of its treasury operations. Last month, Tesla Inc revealed it had bought $1.5 billion of Bitcoin, which sent the token's price up 20%.

Meitu said the purchase was partly for investment and partly as preparation to enter the blockchain industry, and that it would finance it from its existing cash reserves.

Close

The company is evaluating the feasibility of integrating blockchain technologies into its overseas businesses, which could include projects on the Ethereum blockchain network.

Ether powers contracts and applications on the Ethereum network, and so purchasing it was a "logical preparation", the filing said.

Meitu's shares pared gains and were last up 5%, outpacing a 0.5% rise in the local benchmark index.
Reuters
TAGS: #bitcoin #blockchain industry #Business #cryptocurrency #Ethereum network #Meitu Inc #photo editing app
first published: Mar 8, 2021 04:04 pm

Must Listen

Macro Minutes | Every woman who rises to the top is sending a signal to the future generation, if i have done it, so can you: Shamika Ravi

Macro Minutes | Every woman who rises to the top is sending a signal to the future generation, if i have done it, so can you: Shamika Ravi

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.