English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Algo Convention Live, 2 Days & 12+ Speakers at best offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Chinese automaker FAW Group considers buying stake in Didi Global: Report

    The state-owned FAW Group has reached out to Didi's top executives and expressed its interest in becoming a major shareholder in the firm, the report said.

    Reuters
    May 27, 2022 / 03:22 PM IST

    Chinese automaker FAW Group is considering acquiring a significant stake in ride-hailing giant Didi Global Inc, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing sources.

    The state-owned FAW Group has reached out to Didi's top executives and expressed its interest in becoming a major shareholder in the firm, the report said.

    U.S.-listed shares of Didi were up about 6% at $1.96 during early premarket hours.

    The report comes after shareholders in Didi approved its U.S. stock delisting plan earlier this week.

    Didi did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Reuters
    Tags: #Business #Didi Global #FAW Group
    first published: May 27, 2022 03:11 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.