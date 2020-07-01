Chinese apps ban impact | Club Factory sellers, customers concerned about refunds, pending payments: Report

Consumers as well as sellers of e-commerce platform Club Factory are a worried lot after the the government banned 59 Chinese apps.

Merchants have cited delayed payments, which began in June, and said the ban on Club Factory has led to uncertainties, according to a report in The Times of India.

The government had banned the 59 apps, including TikTok and Shein, citing threats to national security, amid increased border tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

"Club Factory is the only e-commerce player that has empowered local sellers in India by providing them a level-playing field by not charging any commission fees. We have always been willing and continue to remain committed to working with the government to resolve any concerns," a Club Factory spokesperson told the publication.

The company did not comment on vendor payments and consumer refunds.

"Payments have been getting delayed for a few weeks now since the China issue started earlier in the month. Also, it would impact my ability to issue refunds of existing orders. They are not committing," a seller told the publication. Two other merchants mentioned that they have similar issues.

Some Club Factory customers on Twitter have mentioned that they have orders and refunds that are stuck.

Media reports suggest that companies whose apps are on the list will be allowed to submit clarifications.

The Club Factory app is still available on the Google Play Store as of July 1 afternoon, and the website is accessible.