Last Updated : Feb 20, 2019 11:39 AM IST | Source: Reuters

China's Tencent says it will not scale back on investments this year

Tencent invested in more than 700 companies in the past 11 years.

China's Tencent Holdings will not scale back on investments this year after a record high of 16 companies it invested in launched IPOs last year, President Martin Lau said at a closed-door investor conference in Beijing.

Lau said 2018 was the best year for the company in terms of investment, according to a transcript of his speech made last month and seen by Reuters on February 20.

Tencent invested in more than 700 companies in the past 11 years, Lau said, and 63 of those are now listed, while 122 are valued at more than $1 billion, according to the transcript.

Shares of Tencent fell 23 percent in 2018.
First Published on Feb 20, 2019 11:23 am

