China's TCL Electronics targets smaller cities, towns to raise market share in India

China-based TCL Electronics on Wednesday said it will follow a step-by-step approach to launch products to become a full-range player in India.

The company, which introduced new range of TV and air conditioners for Indian consumers, also plans to enhance its presence in the smaller cities and towns in the country to increase its overall market share.

The company currently only caters to TV and AC segments in the country.

"We will follow a step-by-step approach. We do not want to hurry as we want to provide right kind of service to our customers here," TCL India General manager Mike Chen told PTI.

He said the company will look at products like washing machines, refrigerators and air purifiers in the next phase of product introduction.

Chen said the company is already covering 80 per cent of the tier-I tier-II cities in the country and is now looking at enhancing presence in tier-III and tier-IV towns.

"This expansion would also help us to get to the top three position in the TV segment in the country," he added.

Commenting on the sales performance in the country, he said the company posted 267 per cent increase (year-on-year) in sales volume in 2019.

The company sold 80,000 TV units in India in 2017, 3 lakh units in 2018 and have closed last year with 10 lakh units, Chen said.

He added the company would continue to be associated with IPL this year as well.

TCL was the sponsor of Delhi Capitals in last year's IPL tournament.

Chen said the company would also commence operations at its Tirupati-based plant from June this year.

"Going ahead, we will also add new product categories besides TVs and ACs at the facility," he added.

The facility would also be used in future for exports, Chen noted.

TCL introduced Google certified hands free voice control AI enabled android TV range.

Its 55 inch TV is priced at Rs 49,990 and the 65 inch model at Rs 69,990.

The company also launched its AC range priced between Rs 26,990 and Rs 43,990.

"We are much delighted to bring to the Indian market our prized offering; the line of AI and IOT powered smart air conditioners and AI Android TVs," Chen said.