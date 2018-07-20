App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 20, 2018 01:09 PM IST | Source: Reuters

China's Suning Sports raises $600 million from Alibaba, Goldman Sachs

A spokeswoman for the company, part of retail giant Suning Holdings, told Reuters on Friday that the funding round did not include or impact Inter Milan. She added the firm would soon start a series B fund raising.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

China's Suning Sports, the owner of Italian soccer giants Inter Milan, said it has raised $600 million in a series A funding from firms including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and Goldman Sachs.

A spokeswoman for the company, part of retail giant Suning Holdings, told Reuters on Friday that the funding round did not include or impact Inter Milan. She added the firm would soon start a series B fund raising.

Suning Sports had on Thursday announced it was raising funds from e-commerce giant Alibaba and Goldman Sachs, among others, but had not released any financial details.
First Published on Jul 20, 2018 12:55 pm

tags #Business #Companies

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.