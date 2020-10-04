China's Jingye mulls takeover of Tata Steel's UK business: Report

China's Jingye Group has expressed an interest in acquiring Tata Steel's UK operations, Britain's largest steelmaker, amid efforts by the latter's Indian parent company to rescue the business.

The Chinese steelmaker's interest is still at a tentative stage and a formal offer for a takeover has not been made so far, according to a report by Sky News.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

The Tata Group has sought financial assistance from the UK government after its business was hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"There are clear signs that Tata is open to getting rid of the UK business, and Jingye's expression of interest is an obvious response to that," one banker told Sky News.

Talks between the Tata Group and the UK government did not make significant progress after investment bankers were hired to form a rescue plan, the report said.

In March 2020, Jingye completed the takeover of British Steel, which was in compulsory liquidation.

Jingye acquiring Tata Steel's UK business would bring the Port Talbot and Scunthorpe plants back under ownership of the same company. Tata Steel owned the Scunthorpe plant till 2016, before selling it to investment firm Greybull Capital.