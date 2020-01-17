App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 17, 2020 02:51 PM IST | Source: Reuters

China's Great Wall Motor agrees to buy General Motors' India plant: Report

Great Wall is expected to pay about $250 million to $300 million to acquire the plant

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Chinese automaker Great Wall Motor has agreed to buy General Motors' (GM) car plant in Maharashtra, two sources aware of the matter said, setting in motion its plan to build cars in the country.

Great Wall, one of the biggest sellers of sports-utility vehicles (SUV) in China, is expected to pay about $250 million to $300 million to acquire the plant, one of the sources said.

Also read: China's Great Wall Motors may acquire GM's Pune plant for $250-300 mn

The deal, which the sources said could be announced as early as January 17, will give a jumpstart to Great Wall's plans to build and sell cars in India and is likely to pave the way for GM's exit from manufacturing cars in the country.

related news

GM in India did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Great Wall was not immediately reachable for comment.

First Published on Jan 17, 2020 02:40 pm

tags #Auto #Business

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.