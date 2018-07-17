App
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2018 04:58 PM IST | Source: Reuters

China's Didi says gets $500 million investment from Booking.com parent

Customers on Booking Holdings' websites, including Booking.com and Agoda, will be able to hail Didi cars through existing apps as part of the agreement, the Chinese company said in a statement.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Chinese ride-hailing app Didi Chuxing said on Tuesday it has received a $500 million investment from US travel firm Booking Holdings Inc as part of a new agreement.

Details of the investment were not disclosed.

Booking Holdings has users and partners in close to 220 countries, while a large majority of Didi's 550 million users are in China.
First Published on Jul 17, 2018 04:50 pm

tags #Business #Companies #World News

