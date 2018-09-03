China’s Didi Chuxing may invest in Oyo Rooms

Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing is expected to invest in Oyo Rooms, according to a report by The Times of India. The investment is likely to be made in Oyo’s China business, which started in November last year.

The proposed investment will be the Chinese company’s second bet in an Indian start-up Ola.

According to the report, Oyo Rooms is in the middle of closing a new $800 million to $1 billion funding round, which will split operations of the budget hotel network’s India and China operations.

Didi and shared office space start-up WeWork have opted to only back Oyo’s Chinese start-up.

The report suggests that Oyo is raising $500 million for its India operations and $500-600 million for its China operations.

Following the investment, Oyo will value the domestic unit at $4.5 billion, the report said.

The Chinese unit will be diluted 50 percent as it is expected to have a valuation of around $1.2 billion. Currently, Oyo China is a 100 percent subsidiary of the parent company: Oyo Global.

“Didi and WeWork are routing their investments through Oyo Global (the India business), but it is primarily for China. The overall funding could run up to $1.1 billion between the two countries,” a source told the newspaper.

Masayoshi Son-led SoftBank, which holds 42 percent stake in Oyo Global, will hold similar 42 percent stake in the Chinese subsidiary, the report stated. Oyo China’s capital structure will mirror that of its Indian shareholding pattern.

Other investors in Oyo such as Sequoia Capital and Lightspeed Venture Partners are reportedly backing Oyo China. The latter already runs around 1,000 hotels in a mix of financial and leased properties.