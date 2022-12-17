 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

China's attempts at transgression along LAC, debates on economy dominate Parliament proceedings

PTI
Dec 17, 2022 / 05:54 PM IST

As opposition members raised the issue of clashes between Indian and Chinese troops near Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told Parliament that India had thwarted Chinese attempts to "unilaterally" change the status quo along the LAC in Tawang sector's Yangste area.

Representative image

China's attempts at transgression at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh, the government's strong desire to have a say in the appointments to the higher judiciary and heated debates on the state of the economy were some of the issues that dominated the Parliament proceedings this week.

The Lok Sabha approved the Supplementary Demands for Grants to the tune of Rs 3.26 lakh crore, primarily to fund the higher subsidy bill on items such as fertilisers, food and cooking gas, besides ramping up capital expenditure in sectors such as railways and roads.

The Lower House also passed two bills to amend the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order to add the Narikoravan and Kurivikkaran communities to the list of Scheduled Tribes (ST) of Tamil Nadu and include the Hattee community of the Trans Giri area of Sirmour district in Himachal Pradesh to the ST list of the hill state.

On Tuesday, as opposition members raised the issue of clashes between Indian and Chinese troops near Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told Parliament that India had thwarted Chinese attempts to "unilaterally" change the status quo along the LAC in Tawang sector's Yangste area.

"On December 9, PLA troops tried to transgress the LAC in the Yangtse area of the Tawang sector and unilaterally change the status quo. The Chinese attempt was contested by our troops in a firm and resolute manner," Singh said in suo motu statements in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.

He said there were no fatalities or serious injuries on the Indian side and the Chinese troops went back to their locations due to the timely intervention of Indian Army commanders.