Last Updated : Aug 20, 2018 09:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

China's aggressive anti-pollution policies lead to cleanest air in a decade: Report

China's attempt to using natural gas instead of coal has made the country the world’s largest importer of natural gas, leading to prices rising to the highest since 2014

Moneycontrol News

Moneycontrol News

Chinese citizens are breathing the cleanest air in a decade, possibly as an effect of its aggressive crackdown on pollution.

According to a report by Bloomberg, close to five of the seven lowest monthly pollution readings that have been recorded are since the beginning of last summer. This was around the time the Chinese began restricting the burning of coal by businesses and industries.

Bloomberg noted that this shift to using natural gas has made the country the world’s largest importer of natural gas, leading to prices rising to the highest since 2014.

The report also noted that China is willing to pay a steeper price to gain the upper hand in its ongoing tariff war with the United States as policy makers of the country have slapped 25 percent worth of tariffs on US LNG imports.

China's pollution levels were at alarming levels when they reached 35 times the prescribed World Health Organisation (WHO) levels in 2013. President Xi Jinping has since then committed to ‘bring back the blue skies’ to China, which has resulted in major policy overhauls. The output of businesses in the short term were affected as they made the shift from coal to natural gas.

China looks to reduce its energy dependence on coal from the current 60 percent to 58 percent in 2020.
First Published on Aug 20, 2018 09:06 pm

tags #Business #China #world

