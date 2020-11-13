PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 13, 2020 05:39 PM IST | Source: Reuters

China urges US to stop arbitrary suppression via US investment bans

The United States government has been “viciously slandering” Chinese military-civilian integration and China will firmly uphold the rights and interests of Chinese firms, Wang said.

China is urging the United States to stop its arbitrary suppression of investments, foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told reporters on Friday, when asked about the ban on US investments in firms linked to the Chinese military.


The United States government has been “viciously slandering” Chinese military-civilian integration and China will firmly uphold the rights and interests of Chinese firms, Wang said.

The Trump administration on Thursday unveiled an executive order prohibiting US investments in Chinese firms that Washington says are owned or controlled by the Chinese military.

First Published on Nov 13, 2020 05:39 pm

#Business #China #United States #World News

