China, Turkey set to skip G-20 meet in Kashmir

The G-20 members represent around 85 percent of the global GDP, over 75 percent of the global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population.

China and Turkey are among G-20 member nations likely to skip a tourism working group meeting slated from May 22-25 in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, while several other states may have low-level participation in the forthcoming event, according to sources. China had earlier skipped a G-20 meeting held in Arunachal Pradesh in March.

The G-20 meeting in Srinagar is the first major international event in the valley when since the abrogation of Article 370, which happened in 2019. Experts are of the view that the mega event is likely to have a positive impact on the tourism and trade sectors of the region.

Stringent security arrangements were put in place in place around the venue, Sher-e-Kashmir International Conventional Centre (SKICC) on the banks of the Dal Lake. At present, it is not clear whether Indonesia, the last president of the G20 and a member of the grouping’s troika, would participate in the meeting or not.

Several reports, however, mentioned that Saudi Arabia and Mexico are expected to be represented by diplomats from their embassies in New Delhi instead of officials from their respective capitals.

Earlier, New Delhi discarded objections from Pakistan over organising the G-20 meetings in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, emphasising that such events are being organised in all states and union territories ahead of the summit in the national capital.

Analysts say China’s decision is solely based on its friendly ties with Pakistan while Turkey has flayed India’s handling of the Kashmir situation in the past years.

Host countries are free to choose venues for the G-20 events, and since Jammu & Kashmir is an integral part of India, New Delhi is well within its rights to hold an event in Srinagar. Plus, New Delhi wants to showcase its developmental work in the area, as well as the tourism potential, handicrafts and arts of the region.

