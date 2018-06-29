China to cap film and entertainment professionals' pay over 'money worship and tax evasion'

Chinese authorities have decided to cap the income of celebrities. To justify this action, they are putting the blame of encouraging “money worship” and “distorting social values” on the shoulders of the entertainment industry.

As per a report by The Guardian, the salaries of on-screen performers or artists need to be capped at 40 percent of the total production costs, as per a joint notice that has come from as many as five Chinese government agencies.

These five agencies include China’s tax authority, the propaganda department and the television and film regulator. The authorities further suggest that the leading actors should not receive more than 70 percent of the total wages for the entire cast, according to an announcement, that appeared in Xinhua.

The above directive, similar to the guidelines released last year by the China Alliance of Radio Film and Television, has come in the wake of Chinese celebrities being accused of signing fake contracts in order to evade taxes.

In May this year, Chinese TV presenter Cui Yongyuan, shared pictures of contracts that were believed to be of actor Fan Bingbing. The two contracts worth $1.56m and $7.8m, were more like “yin-yang contracts”. The 'yin-yang contracts' is a common method of tax evasion in China where the tax authorities are told about the contract that is smaller in value.

Bingbing, however, has denied any wrongdoing while Yongyuan has continued accusing other celebrities of similar work conduct.

This new directive comes with a harsh criticism for yin-yang contracts, stating that these practices damage not just the quality of the country’s film industry but also encourages China’s youngsters to “blindly chase stars”.

Chinese regulators have been relentlessly attempting to put more reins on the entertainment and film industry, with a specific focus on online content. Chinese citizens are expected to show support for this initiative, as many seem to be growing more critical of the extremely high salaries of their country's leading actors.

A user said on Weibo, China's largest social media community, “Society has given them too much and look at what they give back.”

While some users while supporting it still sounded skeptical about the directive "Thunder sounds loud while the raindrops are small. Other departments have made such announcements before.”