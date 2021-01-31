MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

China temporarily bars entry of foreigners travelling from Canada

Entry with diplomatic and service visas will not be affected, the Chinese consulate in Toronto said.

Reuters
January 31, 2021 / 02:47 PM IST
A police officer checks identification cards as people queue up to check in for domestic flights ahead of the country's national

A police officer checks identification cards as people queue up to check in for domestic flights ahead of the country's national "Golden Week" holiday at Beijing's Capital International Airport. (PC- AFP/Nicolas Asfouri)

China has temporarily banned entry of foreign nationals travelling from Canada, even if they hold valid Chinese residence permits for work, the Chinese consulate in Toronto said.

"All foreign nationals who hold valid Chinese residence permits for work, personal matters and reunion are temporarily not allowed to enter China from Canada," the consulate said in a statement on its website on Saturday.

Entry with diplomatic and service visas will not be affected, it said.

The suspension comes as Canada clamps down on cross-border travel due to COVID-19 concerns. Canada reported 4,255 new cases on Saturday, with 19,942 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

All airline passengers arriving in Canada will be required to take a COVID-19 test at the airport and wait in a hotel for up to three days at their expense until the results arrive, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday.

Close
In coming weeks Canadian vacationers returning from the United States by land will have to show a negative COVID-19 test result before being allowed entry.
Reuters
TAGS: #Canada #China #World News
first published: Jan 31, 2021 02:45 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India's vaccine production capacity is world's is best asset, says UN chief; Novavax less effective against UK strain

Coronavirus Essential | India's vaccine production capacity is world's is best asset, says UN chief; Novavax less effective against UK strain

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.