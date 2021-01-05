China Shadow: India’s trade explained in 4 charts

An Indian soldier stands under the gate to a war memorial near the India-China trade route at Nathu-La, 55 km (34 miles) north of Gangtok, capital of India's northeastern state of Sikkim, June 27, 2006, The Nathu-La mountain pass, known as the old silk route, will be opened on July 6 by India and China for trade. The trade route passes through the Himalayas at about 14,500 feet above sea level and it was closed in 1962, during the India-China war. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri (INDIA) - GM1DSXQMKIAA

India’s merchandise exports fell by nearly 18 percent and imports by 33 percent during April-November 2020 year-on-year (y-o-y), according to data by the department of commerce. In spite of the furore and estranged ties with Beijing, China is India’s largest trade partner with the total bilateral trade amounting to $52.46 billion during April-November 2020.

The United States ($47.49 billion) is the second largest trading partner, with both (China and the US) accounting for 26 percent of India’s total goods trade during the said period.

Trade contracts

India’s total merchandise trade contracted by 27 percent in ($390.57 billion) April-November 2020, as against the ($535.76 billion April-November) previous year, possibly as a result of the pandemic and lockdowns that paralysed the global supply chains, transport and fall in demand world-over.

The share of India’s imports to total goods trade stood at 55 percent during April-November 2020, compared to 61 percent in the previous year. While the share of exports increased to 45 percent as against 39 percent last year, indicating a positive development towards the trade balance.

Top destinations and source of India’s trade

The US was India’s largest export destination during April-November period, followed by China, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Hong Kong and Singapore. On the other hand, India’s major imports came from China, followed by the US, the UAE, Hong Kong and Saudi Arabia.

While India’s goods exports to top destinations (including the US) reported a decline during April-November 2020, the Delhi’s exports to Beijing grew by 19 percent, y-o-y.

In May last year, the Indian government had given a call for--‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ or self-reliant India and going ‘vocal for local products’--promoting production and sale of domestic goods amidst global shutdowns and dwindling world economy, in a move to prevent the cascading impact on India. These steps were also taken to minimise import dependency (especially from China), encourage domestic manufacturing and to boost exports.

Despite the high anti-China sentiments--post the border-skirmishes and the origin of the deadly virus in Wuhan that led to wide-spread pandemic and lockdowns--that had called for boycott of Chinese goods and products last year, imports from China declined by 17 percent during April and November 2020, y-o-y, the lowest among India’s top five import partners.

While imports from Saudi Arabia almost halved, possibly due to contraction in demand and grounding of oil/fuel supplies world-over; imports from the United States fell by nearly 36 percent and that from UAE by 33 percent.

The call for shunning of Chinese products hasn’t made much impact on imports, as Indian households are buying Chinese-made gadgets and appliances as they are working from home and managing other household chores, Moneycontrol reported on January 1. Similarly, festive seasons in 2020 saw goods from the neighbouring country flood Indian markets.

With a financial quarter to follow, the larger story assessing the real impact of anti-China sentiments on bilateral trade between the two Asian giants is yet to unfold.