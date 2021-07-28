China sets yuan midpoint at weakest in over 3 months

Wednesday’s official guidance largely matched market forecasts, and it was 5 pips stronger than Reuters’ estimate of 6.4934.

China's central bank on Wednesday dragged its official yuan midpoint to the weakest level in more than three months to reflect broad weakness in the spot market a day earlier following a sharp sell-off in Chinese stocks.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint at 6.4929 yuan per US dollar prior to market open, 195 pips or 0.3%, weaker than the previous fix of 6.4734. It was the weakest since April 23.

