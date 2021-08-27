MARKET NEWS

China plans to ban US IPOs for data-heavy tech firms: Report

Officials from China's stock regulator have told some companies and international investors in recent weeks, that the new rules would prohibit internet firms holding a swath of user-related data from listing abroad, according to the report.

August 27, 2021 / 12:29 PM IST

China plans to propose new rules that would ban companies with large amounts of sensitive consumer data from going public in the Unites States, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Officials from China's stock regulator have told some companies and international investors in recent weeks, that the new rules would prohibit internet firms holding a swath of user-related data from listing abroad, according to the report.
first published: Aug 27, 2021 12:15 pm

