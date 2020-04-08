App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 08, 2020 09:42 AM IST | Source: Reuters

China orders Baidu to clean up low-brow content

Baidu said on its mobile app that it would suspend operations of some mobile app channels, without elaborating on when it would resume those operations.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

China's internet regulator ordered search engine Baidu to clean up improper information and halt spread of "low-brow content."

China's all-powerful internet regulator, Cyberspace Administration of China, said in a post published on Wednesday on its official WeChat account that Baidu's content review on some of its news feed channels are not "strict," therefore "it has exerted bad influence to the society."

Baidu said on its mobile app that it would suspend operations of some mobile app channels, without elaborating on when it would resume those operations. Baidu declined to further comment.

First Published on Apr 8, 2020 09:35 am

