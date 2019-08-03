China no longer top trading partner of US

As a result of their ongoing trade, China is no longer the top trading partner of the United States and has been replaced by America's neighbours Mexico and Canada, according to a media report.

In the first half of the year, Mexico was the top trading partner of the United States followed by Canada, the latest official data reveals, according to The Wall Street Journal.

As a result of the ongoing trade war between the US and China, imports from China to the US dropped by 12 percent and America's export to China fell by 19 percent, the daily said.

After coming to power, Trump has imposed 25 percent import tariff on chinese products worth $250 billion.

Another 10 percent tarrif on products worth $300 billion will come into effect on September 1.

Trump has so far maintained that China has been unfair to the US. China has also taken several retaliatory steps.

According to a Commerce Department report, the total value of bilateral goods exchanged with China fell 14 percent in the first half of the year to $271.04 billion, The Wall Street Journal said. '