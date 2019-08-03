App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 03, 2019 10:21 AM IST | Source: PTI

China no longer top trading partner of US

After coming to power, Trump has imposed 25 percent import tariff on chinese products worth $250 billion.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

As a result of their ongoing trade, China is no longer the top trading partner of the United States and has been replaced by America's neighbours Mexico and Canada, according to a media report.

In the first half of the year, Mexico was the top trading partner of the United States followed by Canada, the latest official data reveals, according to The Wall Street Journal.

As a result of the ongoing trade war between the US and China, imports from China to the US dropped by 12 percent and America's export to China fell by 19 percent, the daily said.



Another 10 percent tarrif on products worth $300 billion will come into effect on September 1.

Trump has so far maintained that China has been unfair to the US. China has also taken several retaliatory steps.

According to a Commerce Department report, the total value of bilateral goods exchanged with China fell 14 percent in the first half of the year to $271.04 billion, The Wall Street Journal said. '

"After holding the top spot among US trading partners from 2015 to 2018, China now sits at No. 3 and now smaller than Mexico for the first time since 2005," it said.

First Published on Aug 3, 2019 10:18 am

