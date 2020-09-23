China hikes prices of KSMs used to manufacture life-saving drugs: Report

China has raised prices of Key Starting Materials (KSMs) used for producing medicines by 10-20 percent. However, prices of basic raw materials - active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) - have been left mostly unchanged.

Indian drugmakers are largely dependent on China for KSMs and APIs, which are used to make antibiotics, steroids and other key medicines, the Times of India reported. The increased prices will put cost pressure on the domestic industry over the next few months.

India currently imports around 70-80 percent of basic raw materials used for making medicines, the report stated, adding that dependence for life-saving antibiotics like cephalosporins, azithromycin and penicillin on Chinese imports is as high as 90 percent.

"Cost pressure will be there (on API manufacturers due to increase in the prices of imported KSMs," Indian Drug Manufacturers’ Association president Mahesh Doshi said as per the report.

In a bid to reduce the country's dependence on Chinese raw materials in pharmaceutical manufacturing, the government in May made 53 bulk drugs eligible for a production-linked incentive (PLI) worth Rs 6,940 crore.

In FY19, India imported about $4.5 billion worth of drug raw materials from China. This equates to about 70-80 percent of India's requirement.

The scheme is expected to benefit up to 136 manufacturing units over the next eight years. All 53 critical bulk drugs are based on 41 key starting materials (KSMs) or drug intermediates.

Indian drug makers import KSMs and API, and formulate them into finished dosages before exporting them to other countries. A large proportion of the produced drugs are consumed in India. China is crucial in the drug supply chain.