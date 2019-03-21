App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 21, 2019 09:44 AM IST | Source: PTI

China has responsibility to not shield Pakistan: US

Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) led by Azhar claimed responsibility for the February 14 terrorist attack in Kashmir's Pulwama district which killed 40 Indian security personnel.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

China has a responsibility not to shield Pakistan, a senior Trump administration official has said, expressing deep disappointment over Beijing's decision to block a bid in the UN to designate Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar as a "global terrorist".

Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) led by Azhar claimed responsibility for the February 14 terrorist attack in Kashmir's Pulwama district which killed 40 Indian security personnel.

"We think China has a responsibility to also not shield Pakistan and join the international community in calling on Pakistan to take action against terrorists operating on its soil," the senior Trump administration official said on Wednesday.

After the Pulwama attack, the US, France and Britain moved a resolution in the UN Sanctions Committee of the Security Council to designate Azhar as a "global terrorist".

related news

The move suffered a setback as China put a "technical hold" on the proposal for the forth time, a move India termed as disappointing.

"We believe that China and the US share a mutual interest in achieving regional stability and peace. And that any failure on the Security Council as part to designate Masood Azhar as a terrorist would run counter to this mutual goal that China and the United States have," the official said.

"We don't really understand this. China should not be shielding Pakistan's support for known terrorist organisations. So, we're hoping that we can work together on a mutual goal in terms of countering terrorism and upholding our security council responsibility," the official said.

The Trump administration's view on China's decision on Azhar came as Germany initiated a move at the European Union to list the JeM leader as a global terrorist.

Noting that it was not the first time the JeM attacked India, the official said this was the reason the Trump administration thinks now is the time for Pakistan to crackdown on the terror group.

This has been made very clear to the leadership of Pakistan, said the official who spoke on condition of anonymity.

This same group was responsible for other attacks in India like the 2001 Parliament attack, which resulted in a six-month India-Pakistan mobilisation, the official said.

The US is also working at the United Nations, urging Pakistan to uphold its responsibilities pursuant to its UN Security Council commitments to deny safe haven and support to terrorists and to freeze the funds and financial assets of entities on the UN Security Council 1267 sanctions list.
First Published on Mar 21, 2019 09:27 am

tags #Business #India #world #World News

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Fleming Quits as Coach of Melbourne Stars

Got Questions About Lok Sabha Elections 2019? EC Can Now Answer Them o ...

Holi 2019: Your Complete Eye-Care Guide for Holi This Year

'Impossible' for India-Pak to Participate Without 'Unconditional' Figh ...

IPL 2019: CSK to Donate Opening Game Proceeds to Pulwama Attack Victim ...

The Right Stand: Was Congress’ 'Hindu Terror' Narrative Fixed?

IPL 2019: Bumrah Fine-tunes Yorkers in Training

Holi 2019: Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt Show How to F ...

‘A Stupid Game’: How Foreigner Identification in Assam is Deprivin ...

1 crore jobs lost while Modi was busy marketing himself: Rahul Gandhi

Congress may field ex-CM Hooda as Lok Sabha candidate from Haryana, sa ...

Brexit delayed: British PM May requests three-month extension

Chasing youth vote, political parties blitz smartphones with political ...

Federal Reserve foresees no interest rate hikes in 2019

Global Markets: Dovish Fed shift lifts Asian shares, dollar nurses los ...

Indian markets closed today for public holiday

Oil eases from four-month high on global growth worries

These 12 stocks have rallied more than 50% since last Holi

In Karnataka's Mandya, stardom may hijack campaign as Sumalatha, Nikhi ...

Providing subsidised tuberculosis tests can help India save 80 lakh li ...

At 10.8%, growth in infra credit is back to FY15 levels; economy is ri ...

Samsung Galaxy M30 Review: You won't find a better display in this bud ...

New Zealand bans sale of assault, semi-automatic rifles in Christchurc ...

Kesari review: Akshay Kumar's war drama is bolstered by strong support ...

World Poetry Day 2019: Read Arundhati Subramaniam's Song For Catabolic ...

It’s Tango Time with Ratna Gupta

International friendlies: Leon Goretzka goal salvages a draw for Joach ...

Kesari Movie Review: Akshay Kumar's film promises a lot but crumbles a ...

Salman Khan: Education is important but the Pulwama attacker was on th ...

First look! Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan ooze love for Imtiaz Ali's ...

Holi Wishes 2019: Images, greetings, Whatsapp and Facebook messages fo ...

Stranger Things season 3 trailer: Mike and his gang feel the pangs of ...

Salman Khan questions Priyanka Chopra's need for Bumble, the dating ap ...

Deepika Padukone wants to star in Titanic opposite Leonardo DiCaprio

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood trailer: Quentin Tarantino’s retro sty ...

Porsche 911 GT2 RS shatters lap record at the Buddh International Circ ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.