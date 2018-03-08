China gives green signal to Bajrangi Bhaijaan, film clocks close to Rs 80 crore

A film’s success is not just measured by what it earns on its home turf, foreign markets play an equally important role in revenue generation. One such market that has been of significance to the Indian film industry is China, where movies like 3 Idiots, Dangal, and Secret Superstar made a mark.

While an increasing number of filmmakers are looking at China as a strong market, the Kabir Khan-directed Bajrangi Bhaijaan opened on March 2 to immense success similar to its peers released earlier.

On its first day, the film starring Salman Khan collected Rs 14.61, taking seventh position at the box office in the country. According to film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the beginning of Bajrangi Bhaijaan’s journey in the neighbouring country was impressive considering there were five major releases that debuted on the top-10 chart.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan is screening in 8,000 theatres across China, which is slightly lower than Dangal, which was screened in 9,000.

The Kabir Khan film's opening collection is neck-and-neck with Dangal’s revenue, but it is far behind Secret Superstar’s first day collections which clocked Rs 43.35 crore. But what has to be kept in mind is that the comedy drama entered the Chinese market after 30 months since its release in India unlike Secret Superstar that hit Chinese theatres within two months.

Within six days since its release, Bajrangi Bhaijaan added Rs 78.49 crore to its kitty and is likely to continue its upward trend. Over the weekend, the film fared well collecting Rs 55 crore, and did not lose shine even during the week. The film that celebrates love beyond borders surprisingly performed better on its second weekday than the first. On the fifth day of its release the film collected Rs 11.81 crore while its fourth day collection was Rs 11.35 crore.

The film is looking at excellent advance bookings, tweeted film trade pundit Ramesh Bala, adding that women in China can take half a day off to celebrate Women's Day. He expects Bajrangi Bhaijaan to cross Rs 100-crore mark on March 8.

Success of films like Bajrangi Bhaijaan signals at the success of films with good content in China rather than star power. At FICCI-Frames a panel of speakers talking about the Chinese market for Indian films unanimously said that relatable content was the reason why Indian films have worked in China. With Dangal it was the father-daughter relationship, with 3 Idiots it was the life of students and with Secret Superstar it was women power.

The panel also pointed out that Dhoom 3 despite having Aamir Khan in the film did not do well in China as the larger-than-life theme of the movie has been offered in many Hollywood films.

With China having a total of 50,776 screens, Indian films have a huge opportunity in the country as the audience is more receptive towards quality content and the industry back home is equipped to provide the same.