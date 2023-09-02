China firms up 'obstructive' stance at G20, raises hurdles to India's success

China's stance at G20 meetings has been a subject of discussion in diplomatic circles.

China has taken the conflict of interest with India to a wider front, raising opposition to various issues at the G20 ministerial meetings, beyond matters like the Ukraine crisis, climate change, and green energy.

China's objections range from Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment), women-led development initiatives, and support for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), to India’s chosen slogan for its G20 presidency, Vasudhaiva kutumbakam (the world is one family), a newspaper report has said.

The obstructionist stance exhibited at several ministerial meetings has posed a significant challenge in reaching a consensus within the G20, despite New Delhi’s efforts to bridge the differences on most substantial matters, the Times of India reported on September 2.

G20 Summit 2023 LIVE Updates: Biden to visit India for G20 Summit on Sept 7, bilateral meet with Modi on agenda

Moneycontrol could not verify the report independently.

New Delhi is awaiting a written confirmation from Beijing on President Xi Jinping’s participation in the G20 summit next weekend. China’s stance at G20 meetings has been a topic of discussion in the diplomatic circles. More importantly, this stance assumes significance in the backdrop of the ongoing border conflict between the neighbouring nations, lasting since the last three years.

“It’s often been a ping-pong game between India and China and the G7 members are looking at the two sides, trying to figure out what’s happening in the room,” the daily quoted an ambassador as saying.

Also Read: Taking a flight during the Summit? Check out Delhi police guidelines on routes

China’s differing stance on issues such as loan restructuring for vulnerable countries is significant, given its massive financial exposure to nations in Africa and Asia. These differences in positions can create huge challenges in building consensus on international matters.

A representative from a global agency who attended some meetings suggested that certain objections from China may be driven by a desire to impede progress and prevent India from claiming “success” at the conclusion of its G20 presidency.

Also Read: In run up to the summit, Delhi is no less than a visual treat

India had earlier played a key role in achieving a consensus at the Bali leaders’ summit last year, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message that “this is not an era of war” had settled the issue, resulting in a declaration at the end of the meeting. The Bali spirit was expected to continue during India’s presidency, but officials noted that China’s stance has created tensions and dampened the overall mood within the G20.