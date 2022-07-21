English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now:Build a bank that customers love. A webinar presented to you by Backbase in association with Moneycontrol.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    China fines Didi Global $1.2 billion for violating data security laws

    The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) started its inquiry shortly after the company listed on June 30, 2021.

    Reuters
    July 21, 2022 / 11:20 AM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    China's cyber security regulator said on Thursday it has fined ride hailing giant Didi Global Inc 8.026 billion yuan ($1.19 billion) following a more than year long investigation into the collection and use of its customer data.

    The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) started its inquiry shortly after the company listed on June 30, 2021.

    Didi ran afoul of the CAC when it pressed ahead with its U.S. IPO even though the regulator had urged the company to put it on hold while a cyber security review of its data practices was conducted, sources have told Reuters.

     
    Reuters
    Tags: #China #Cybersecurity #Cyberspace Administration of China #Didi Global Inc
    first published: Jul 21, 2022 11:20 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.