English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now:OPTION OMEGA 3.0 by MC PRO, Espresso and Rigi. Retail Option Traders Online Conferences with 12 Options Traders, 12 Days of Action , 12 Creative Strategies from 8.00 pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    China Evergrande CEO, finance chief resign amid probe

    Evergrande had been investigating how 13.4 billion yuan ($1.99 billion) of its deposits were used as security for pledge guarantees and seized by banks.

    Bloomberg
    July 22, 2022 / 09:45 PM IST
    China Evergrande Group (Image: Reuters)

    China Evergrande Group (Image: Reuters)

    China Evergrande Group, the embattled property developer, said chief executive officer Xia Haijun has resigned.

    Siu Shawn, an executive director at the company, will take over, according to a statement Friday. Chief Financial Officer Pan Darong also resigned.

    Evergrande had been investigating how 13.4 billion yuan ($1.99 billion) of its deposits were used as security for pledge guarantees and seized by banks. The pledge guarantees threatened to wipe out most of the cash holdings at its property-services unit.

    A filing Friday says that the board requested that Xia, Pan and another executive resign as a result of information about their involvement in arranging the pledges obtained from the preliminary investigation.

    Also Read | Evergrande and the lessons Indian real estate developers should learn

    Close

    Related stories

    The company said its independent investigation committee will issue a report once the probe is finished.

    Evergrande, whose founder Hui Ka Yan stepped down as chairman of the onshore real estate unit last year, is at the center of a debt crisis that’s spreading among China’s property developers following a regulatory crackdown on excessive borrowing in the industry. The world’s most indebted developer faces a lengthy restructuring after being labeled a defaulter in December.

    The company’s cash crunch has become a focus for global investors, concerned that a collapse might roil the financial system and curb growth in the world’s second-largest economy, which depends on the housing market for about a quarter of gross domestic product.

    Chinese authorities are considering a proposal to dismantle Evergrande by selling the bulk of its assets, Bloomberg reported earlier this year. Saddled with more than $300 billion in total liabilities, the company has told creditors it aims to issue a preliminary restructuring plan by the end of July.

    Evergrande established a seven-member risk management committee in December to “actively engage” with creditors. That panel includes senior managers from state-owned enterprises in its home province of Guangdong, along with China Cinda Asset Management Co., the nation’s largest bad debt manager.

    By Blake Schmidt

    With assistance from John Liu and Emma Dong.
    Bloomberg
    Tags: #China #China Evergrande #China Evergrande debt #China Evergrande Group
    first published: Jul 22, 2022 09:43 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.