China Evergrande CEO, finance chief resign amid probe

China Evergrande Group, the embattled property developer, said chief executive officer Xia Haijun has resigned.

Siu Shawn, an executive director at the company, will take over, according to a statement Friday. Chief Financial Officer Pan Darong also resigned.

Evergrande had been investigating how 13.4 billion yuan ($1.99 billion) of its deposits were used as security for pledge guarantees and seized by banks. The pledge guarantees threatened to wipe out most of the cash holdings at its property-services unit.

A filing Friday says that the board requested that Xia, Pan and another executive resign as a result of information about their involvement in arranging the pledges obtained from the preliminary investigation.

The company said its independent investigation committee will issue a report once the probe is finished.

Evergrande, whose founder Hui Ka Yan stepped down as chairman of the onshore real estate unit last year, is at the center of a debt crisis that’s spreading among China’s property developers following a regulatory crackdown on excessive borrowing in the industry. The world’s most indebted developer faces a lengthy restructuring after being labeled a defaulter in December.

The company’s cash crunch has become a focus for global investors, concerned that a collapse might roil the financial system and curb growth in the world’s second-largest economy, which depends on the housing market for about a quarter of gross domestic product.

Chinese authorities are considering a proposal to dismantle Evergrande by selling the bulk of its assets, Bloomberg reported earlier this year. Saddled with more than $300 billion in total liabilities, the company has told creditors it aims to issue a preliminary restructuring plan by the end of July.

Evergrande established a seven-member risk management committee in December to “actively engage” with creditors. That panel includes senior managers from state-owned enterprises in its home province of Guangdong, along with China Cinda Asset Management Co., the nation’s largest bad debt manager.

