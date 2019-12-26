China commerce ministry says in close touch with US on signing trade deal

Gao Feng, commerce ministry spokesman, made the comments to reporters at a regular briefing.
China is in close touch with the United States on signing a Phase 1 trade deal, the country's commerce ministry said on December 26, adding that both sides are still going through necessary procedures before the signing.
Gao Feng, commerce ministry spokesman, made the comments to reporters at a regular briefing.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 26, 2019 03:49 pm