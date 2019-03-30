App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 30, 2019 05:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

China banks post profits but warn of instability

Bank of China (BOC) posted a profit of 192.44 billion yuan (USD28.67 billion), up four per cent from the previous year, which the company credited to a stable economy and "prudent monetary policy" from the Chinese government.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Chinese banks have posted profits for 2018 but warned that domestic and global uncertainties could put downward pressure on the sector in the coming year. Bank of China (BOC) posted a profit of 192.44 billion yuan (USD28.67 billion), up four per cent from the previous year, which the company credited to a stable economy and "prudent monetary policy" from the Chinese government.

But the sector "will face a complicated operating environment in 2019", BOC said in its annual report filed to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange late Friday.

"The growth drivers of the global economy will weaken, international financial markets will remain at risk of fluctuation, and the functioning of the economy will be subject to a number of uncertainties."

The Industrial & Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) -- the country's largest bank -- posted a net profit of 297.68 billion yuan in 2018, a 4.1 percent increase.

related news

China's second largest lender by assets, China Construction Bank, posted a net profit of 254.66 billion yuan for 2018, a gain of 5.11 per cent.

The company credited the "steady growth" to, among other factors, the central bank's reserve requirement cut, in a filing on Thursday.

Beijing has been locked in a bruising trade war with Washington for most of 2018, rocking global markets.

Trade negotiators are seeking to iron out major differences over US accusations that China has been using unfair trade practices for years by heavily subsidising its companies while snatching the technological know-how of American firms.
First Published on Mar 30, 2019 05:06 pm

tags #banking #China

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Civilian Shot Dead by Unknown Gunmen in Kashmir's Baramulla

Kidambi Srikanth Seals Final Spot at India Open

Smoking in Pregnancy Raises Infant's Obesity Risk

Director of Web Series on PM Modi 'Worried' About Election Commission ...

Deepak Talwar Case: ED Attaches Rs 120 Crore Delhi Hotel Next to IGI A ...

Northeast States Suffering From Infiltration Due to Congress Policies, ...

Why ‘Operation Nishad’ Becomes So Crucial for BJP in Yogi Adityana ...

Kareena Kapoor Khan to Star Opposite Irrfan Khan in 'Hindi Medium 2'

BJP's Anil Sharma Won't Campaign Against Son Who is Fighting on Congre ...

PM's Mission Shakti address didn't violate model code of conduct: Elec ...

Government to borrow Rs 4.42 lakh crore in H1 FY2019-20: Economic affa ...

Hard to create a narrative that is different from the truth: CEA defen ...

Analysis: CPM manifesto attempts to sell old socialist wine in new bot ...

Trade ministry proposes delaying retaliatory tariffs on US goods

Trade optimism helps Wall Street open higher on last day of quarter

Sensex, Nifty gain 1% this week: Indiabulls Housing Finance surges 18% ...

Sensex, Nifty set to clock double-digit gains in FY19: Top gainers and ...

Gold gains as dollar dips; palladium pares losses

Priyanka Gandhi's Ayodhya visit busts hollow claims, shows she has nei ...

‘Article 35A didn’t damage Jammu and Kashmir, militancy did,’ sa ...

Lakshmi's NTR movie review: RGV's political film fails to pack a punch ...

Tiger habitats in the Sundarbans are imperiled by climate change; govt ...

India, US underline need for Pakistan to take ‘meaningful, irreversi ...

India Open 2019 semi-finals LIVE score and updates: Kidambi Srikanth b ...

Rahul Gandhi's promise on ease of doing business is election rhetoric ...

How to read anthologies, and learn about the adult world through Guy d ...

Best Smart TV deals under Rs 20,000 (2019): Mi LED Smart TV 4A Pro to ...

IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score, KXIP vs MI: Hardik Pandya's hard hitting ...

Kalank Title Track: Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt’s chemistry is like ...

Mira and Zain Kapoor's wide smiles will uplift your weekend mood

Exclusive: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas to sue tabloid over fake div ...

Pahlaj Nihalani refutes Kangana Ranaut photoshoot claims says he signe ...

Sonakshi Sinha ‘khamosh’ no more on dad Shatrughan Sinha’s BJP e ...

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri win the Most Stylish Couple as Sonakshi Sinha ...

The mad house at News18's REEL Awards . . .
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.