MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
Webinar :Join an expert panel for a webinar on Smart investments for a secure retirement January 28, 2021. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Children’s pocket money app Junio raises $1 million from big-name investors: Report

Junio will launch in February and aims to gather 2.5 million users over three years

Moneycontrol News
January 26, 2021 / 04:27 PM IST

Pocket money app for children, Junio, has raised $1 million from investor including BharatPe CEO Ashneer Grover, Cred founder Kunal Shah and Policybazaar CEO Yashish Dahiya.

Junio will use the capital to boost team strength, develop the app, expand to more cities and improve customer acquisition, The Economic Times reported.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

The New Delhi-based startup was co-founded by Ankit Gera and Shankar Nath – both previously engaged with Paytm, in September 2020. It will launch in February and aims to gather 2.5 million users over three years, it added.

Gera said the focus in the months ahead will be on “building an intuitive, user-friendly product along with sustainable customer acquisition initiatives.”

Close

The mobile app is aimed at children 9-15 (Classes 4-10), will enable children to conduct online and offline purchases using digital pocket money while allowing parents to create in-app daily tasks for kids to earn ‘perks’ and also track the spending.

As per a company statement, the app “seeks to digitise pocket money for children while nurturing financial knowledge and discipline in them at an early age.”
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Business #capital #India #Junio #Startup #Technology
first published: Jan 26, 2021 04:27 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Union Budget 2021: Enhance section 80D deduction limit on health insurance premiums

Simply Save | Union Budget 2021: Enhance section 80D deduction limit on health insurance premiums

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.