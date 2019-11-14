Children's Day Special | Plan your child's financial future

As India celebrates Children's Day on November 14, it would be a good time to start securing your child's financial future. Planning now for future educational costs or even wedding costs will give your children the freedom to follow their dreams.

To help you navigate through these concerns Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra speaks to Tanwir Alam, Founder & CEO of Fincart.com, who outlines how parents should plan their child's financial future.

Alam discusses what the right time would be to begin investing especially since the cost of education rises fast. He also breaks down what options or investment instruments would be most suitable depending on your child's future requirements or goals. And how initiating children in the process by inculcating financial literacy, encouraging savings, teaching budgeting etc. would be beneficial.