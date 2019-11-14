App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 14, 2019 10:13 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Children's Day Special | Plan your child's financial future

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra speaks to Tanwir Alam, Founder & CEO of Fincart.com, who outlines how parents should plan their child's financial future

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

As India celebrates Children's Day on November 14, it would be a good time to start securing your child's financial future. Planning now for future educational costs or even wedding costs will give your children the freedom to follow their dreams.

To help you navigate through these concerns Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra speaks to Tanwir Alam, Founder & CEO of Fincart.com, who outlines how parents should plan their child's financial future.

Alam discusses what the right time would be to begin investing especially since the cost of education rises fast. He also breaks down what options or investment instruments would be most suitable depending on your child's future requirements or goals. And how initiating children in the process by inculcating financial literacy, encouraging savings, teaching budgeting etc. would be beneficial.

Close
Watch the video to know more in detail.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 14, 2019 10:13 am

tags #Business #Childrens Day #India #managing money #personal finance #video

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.