Chief Ministers of Delhi, Punjab and Rajasthan to address rallies in poll-bound Gujarat

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann and Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot will address different rallies in poll-bound Gujarat on Sunday.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Kejriwal and Mann will jointly address two rallies in Palitana town of Bhavnagar and Dhoraji in Rajkot district.

The two AAP leaders are on a three-day visit to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled Gujarat from Friday.

AAP national convener Kejriwal has visited Gujarat multiple times in the recent past and offered a number of 'guarantees' to the people of the state if his party is voted to power.

Rajasthan Chief Minister and Congress veteran Gehlot will also address three rallies in Gujarat on Sunday, the third day of his visit to the state where polls to the 182-member Assembly are due this year-end.

He will first address a public gathering at Virampur in Banaskantha, followed by rallies at Khedbrahma in Sabarkantha district and Bhiloda in Aravalli district.

On Saturday, Gehlot claimed the BJP was getting 95 per cent of the total donations made through electoral bonds as donors were not providing funds to other parties out of fear.

He accused the BJP of even "threatening" corporates, who wish to donate to the Congress and other political parties.

He also targeted the AAP and its chief Kejriwal, saying they spend money for suppressing any negative news against them.

The schedule for the Gujarat Assembly polls is yet to be announced.