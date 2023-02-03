 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Chicken vs Plane: Bengaluru eateries shut shop as non-veg banned within 10 km of Aero India

Souptik Datta
Feb 03, 2023 / 10:40 AM IST

Fishing has been stopped in nearby lakes. Residents have been asked not to consume non-veg at home. Police will start patrols to enforce the diktat.

A message displayed at an empty pizza joint in Kodigehalli, about 7 km from Yelahanka air force station.

Bengaluru Municipal Authority has imposed a ban on selling and serving meat or fish within a 10 km radius around Yelahanka air force station on account of the aviation expo scheduled between February 13-17.

"Proprietors of meat stalls and non-vegetarian restaurants are hereby notified that the sale of non-vegetarian food is prohibited within a 10 km radius of Yelahanka air force station from January 30 2023 to February 20 2023," a public notice signed by the Joint Commissioner, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) , Yelahanka zone, said.

Ban on the sale and consumption of non-veg around the time of the air show has been imposed for a few years now.

Businesses hit